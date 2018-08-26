White House lowers flags to half-staff, former colleagues pay tribute after McCain's passing

Aug. 26, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
A fighter. A maverick. The conscience of the Senate.
Former colleagues of Sen. John McCain paid tribute to the Arizona Republican's life and service to the country on Sunday, hailing him as a principled and independent voice that will be sorely missed at a time of bitter division in Washington, D.C.
The White House lowered flags to half-staff in honor of McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
Aug. 25, 2018, 7:55 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are offering condolences to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator's death.
Pence said on Twitter that “we honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life.” Pence tweeted that McCain's family and friends will be in their prayers, adding, “God bless John McCain.”
Pence tweeted his condolences after President Trump offered his “deepest sympathies and respect” to McCain's family. Trump has had a strained relationship with the Republican senator since the president questioned whether McCain was a war hero.
Aug. 25, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
The death of Sen. John McCain brought an outpouring of tributes from Washington. Even the senator’s most bitter political rivals weighed in with gratitude for his service, straight talk and decency.
President Trump, who rarely missed an opportunity to try to tear down the Arizona Republican when he was alive – mocking McCain even for his time as a prisoner of war – offered a respectful note of condolence, as did the first lady. The Trump Twitter messages followed a report in the Washington Post that President Trump had purposefully avoided sending any public well wishes to McCain in his final days, as the bitterness between the two men endured.
Before the Trumps posted their message, President Obama – who ran against McCain in the 2008 election – had posted his tribute.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
President Trump has been warring with his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, since Sessions recused himself from the FBI investigation into Russian election-meddling, which has led to the mounting legal problems for Trump and his associates as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III investigates potential collusion.
Aug. 25, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is suspending treatment for brain cancer. He is 81. Here is a statement from his family.
“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions says his Justice Department won't be “improperly influenced by political considerations.”
His comments — in a statement Thursday — seem to push back against the latest round of criticism by his boss, President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly railed against the department and the FBI.
Trump told “Fox & Friends” in an interview that aired earlier Thursday that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department and it's a sort of an incredible thing.”
What the Democratic National Committee this week thought was an attempted hack of its valuable voter file turned out to be a security test organized by a state party, unbeknownst to the national organization.
The committee on Tuesday alerted the FBI to a fake online portal it thought had been set up as an elaborate attempt to trick DNC staff into giving up their log-in credentials — through a hacker technique known as "phishing" — as a way to gain access to the party's VoteBuilder database.
On Thursday morning, DNC Chief Security Officer Bob Lord reversed course. "We, along with the partners who reported the [fake] site, now believe it was built by a third party as part of a simulated phishing test on VoteBuilder," he said in a statement.