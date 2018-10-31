William Rehnquist once proposed to Sandra Day O'Connor, biographer says

Oct. 31, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
- Supreme Court
A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the person who would become the first woman to serve on the court.
NPR's "Morning Edition" reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist's letter to Sandra Day O'Connor while researching his upcoming book about her, "First." The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.
Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: "To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?" She said no.
Oct. 31, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.
Winfrey is part of a parade of high-profile figures weighing in during the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.
Oct. 31, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Election day is less than a week away, but more than 23 million Americans are apparently so psyched or angry or frightened or inspired or whatever drives people to the polls that they have already cast their ballots.
Oct. 29, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- White House
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."
There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.
Oct. 29, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
- White House
Oct. 29, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.
Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.
Oct. 27, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stopped in Oceanside on Friday to stump for Mike Levin, a Democrat running to flip retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column.
The senator hit familiar notes from the outset, calling for the overturn of the Supreme Court’s “disastrous” Citizens United decision and the raising of the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.
“Today, we tell corporate America that we, Mike and I and others, are going to stop this corporate greed and create an economy that’s going to work for the middle class,” he said.
Oct. 26, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
Federal and local authorities on Friday were examining a suspicious package that was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and discovered at a mail facility in Sacramento.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
No one has been hurt or killed — at least, not yet. But the wave of mail bombs targeting prominent Democrats this week has angered and dismayed some of the people affected personally by past acts of political violence in the United States.
In the past 60 years alone, there have been scores of deadly incidents motivated by ideology. The perpetrators range from Ku Klux Klan racists to members of the far-left Weather Underground to antiabortion extremists who killed abortion-providing doctors.
The mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life was shaped by a deadly blast that occurred a year before she was born: the Klan bombing that killed four black girls at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963. Her sister, Denise, just 11 years old, was the youngest victim.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
- White House