Family separations at the border: How did we get here?

The Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when families are apprehended crossing the border illegally caught many Americans by surprise.

Where did the policy come from, and what’s new about it? Here are answers to some often-asked questions.

When did government policy change?

On May 7, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced a new “zero tolerance” policy of border enforcement.

Henceforth, Sessions said, all immigrants who crossed the border illegally would be charged with a crime. Crossing without legal authorization is a misdemeanor. Unauthorized re-entry after being deported is a felony.

Before the new policy, individuals caught crossing illegally were often simply bused back over the border without charges, especially people without criminal records or previous immigration violations. During the current fiscal year, before the new policy, for example, Border Patrol officers had detained about 288,000 people. Only about 30,000 were charged with a crime for crossing the border.

Under the old policy, people who crossed the border illegally, claimed they faced persecution in their home countries and asked for asylum were sometimes detained but were often given a date for a hearing before an immigration judge and released until then. Under the new policy, those who cross illegally — not applying for asylum at a legal port of entry — will be charged with illegal entry.

Did officials say that zero tolerance would mean separating families?

Yes. Sessions spoke openly about that.

"If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Sessions said in Scottsdale, Ariz., as he announced the new policy.

"If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border."

Trump has said separating families is required by law. Is it?

No. There is no law that requires the government to separate children from their parents. That’s a policy choice the Trump administration has made.

What’s the rationale for that policy choice?

Administration officials say they want to deter people from trying to immigrate illegally. They point to the dangers involved with illegal crossings, which often involve trafficking rings and are accompanied by violence. They hope that if parents believe they will be apprehended and their children taken from them, the numbers of people trying to cross illegally will go down.

"We don't want to separate families, but we don't want families to enter the border illegally," Sessions said. "We urge them not to do so."

Has that worked?

It’s really too soon to know. So far this year, the number of people apprehended crossing the border is up from the year before. The number is roughly similar to the previous several years. Illegal border crossings are far below the peak levels hit during the 1990s.

Why does prosecution lead to breaking up families?

The administration’s policy calls for holding in custody all immigrants facing charges and not releasing any. Parents are held in adult jails; children aren’t.

How many children does the government have in custody?

As of May 31, the government says 1,995 children have been separated from their parents.

They make up only one part of a larger group of children in the federal government’s custody. The Department of Health and Human Services, which has jurisdiction over the detention centers, says it currently has custody of 11,785 children housed in more than 100 shelters in 17 states. Many of those are teenagers who crossed the border unaccompanied by parents.

For its first nine years, the program served fewer than 8,000 children yearly, but the numbers started to jump dramatically in 2012. That increase came amid rising violence and continued poverty in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which led to a big increase in the number of people arriving at the U.S. border claiming asylum.