House tax bill would cap mortgage interest deduction, leave 401(k)s unchanged

The House GOP tax plan would dramatically lower the cap on widely used mortgage interest deductions to newly issued loans totaling no more than $500,000, down from the current $1 million, according to an outline of the much-anticipated measure released Thursday.

It also would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and leave unchanged the popular 401(k) retirements savings plans used by many Americans.

The change in mortgage interest deductions, which would only apply to home purchases and mortgages going forward, is likely to deliver a significant blow to California homeowners.

The housing industry strongly opposes efforts to place new restrictions on the deduction, arguing that it would lead to lower housing prices because there would be less of a financial incentive to buy instead of rent.

“Eliminating or nullifying the tax incentives for homeownership puts home values and middle-class homeowners at risk, and from a cursory examination, this legislation appears to do just that,” said William E. Brown, president of the National Assn. of Realtors.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Oroville) said the lower mortgage limit “might be a fair level to strike a balance” between homeowners and the wealthy.

The median home price in Los Angeles County in June was a record high $569,000, according to data firm CoreLogic. That means there were as many homes that sold above that price as below it. The median home price statewide was $470,000.

Some liberals have long complained the mortgage interest deduction largely benefits wealthier homeowners and wanted to see it limited. But they had hoped to use the savings to pay for more affordable housing, not tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy.

The GOP plan also dramatically scales back the deduction for state and local taxes, limiting it in the future only to property taxes and capping the deduction at $10,000. Americans no longer would be able to deduct state and local income or sales taxes, which currently make up about two-thirds of the deduction.

Californians will be disproportionately hurt by the change. The state has the highest state income tax rate in the nation but ranks in the bottom third by one measure for property taxes.

The plan also would repeal the estate tax, which affects only the richest Americans, in six years. The estate tax has long been a target of conservatives.

The bill would create a new child care tax credit, backed by Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and advisor, starting at $1,000 per child and growing over time to $1,600.

The plan reduces the current seven personal tax brackets to four. Households with up to $24,000 in annual income will not be taxed because of a new expanded standard deduction. Income from $24,000 to $90,000 will be taxed at 12%, income from $90,000 to $260,000 will be taxed at 25%, income from $260,000 to $1 million will be taxed at 35% and income above that is taxed at the current top rate of 39.6%.

Republicans on Thursday praised the plan.

“We just finished the World Series of tax reform, and the American people won,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told lawmakers Thursday during a private meeting, according to a person at the meeting.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said he was heartened that the 20% corporate would be immediate and permanent. There had been talk of phasing in the reduction, or having it expire after 10 years.

“I'm much more optimistic than I was going in,” he said.

House Republicans plan to begin debating the bill in the Ways and Means Committee next week, with more amendments and changes expected before it is sent to the House floor.

Trump wants House passage by Thanksgiving, with Senate passage by the end of the year. Republicans are struggling to achieve a major legislative accomplishment before campaigns gear up ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. CAPTION In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. CAPTION George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. CAPTION Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program. Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program.

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

ALSO

Bannon's ouster could boost the powerful Koch network, which has surprising sway in Trump's White House

Conservatives lament retention of top tax rate in GOP plan, but the wealthy still reap big benefits

Is this small-town congressman from New Mexico tough enough to win Democrats the House majority?

More coverage of Congress

More coverage of politics and the White House

UPDATES:

8:15 a.m.: This article was updated with details about income brackets and child care credits.

7:55 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details, including comment from Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

7:20 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.