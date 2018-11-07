These Democrats are poised to take over some key House panels (and make things harder for Trump)

Both parties have talked about the need to rebuild U.S. highways, bridges, airports and other infrastructure. The Transportation Committee, led by veteran lawmaker DeFazio, would be the center of any effort to find bipartisan common ground. The committee also oversees the federal General Services Administration, which holds the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. DeFazio is expected to push for records about the leasing arrangement to determine if Trump is illegally profiting.