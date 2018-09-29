FBI reaches out to second woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

Lawmakers and Trump administration officials had few expectations that the FBI would settle Ford and Kavanaugh's dueling accounts. A background investigation is, by its nature, more limited than a criminal investigation, and FBI agents will not be able to obtain search warrants or issue subpoenas to compel testimony from potential witnesses. The FBI's interviews, which will take a few days to conduct, won't turn into a sprawling inquest of everyone Kavanaugh went to a party with in high school, said a person familiar with the investigation.