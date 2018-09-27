Christine Blasey Ford spoke emotionally as she told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the night she said Brett M. Kavanaugh assaulted her in a bedroom during a house party while they were both in high school.
"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help," Ford said, her voice breaking. "When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."
In her opening statement Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein gave a forceful defense of her decision not to immediately hand over Christine Blasey Ford’s original letter to the Judiciary Committee.
“Yes, I did receive a letter from Dr. Ford,” Feinstein, the California Democrat, said. “I held it confidential, up to a point where the witness was willing to come forward.”
Republicans, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), have begun calling the letter Feinstein’s “secret evidence” saying she released the letter alleging sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in high school at the most politically opportune time.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley is opening a hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with an apology to both Kavanaugh and his accuser for the way they've been treated, saying they and their families have received “vile threats.”
The Iowa Republican promised a “safe, comfortable and dignified” atmosphere Thursday as his committee hears from both.
Grassley also said it had been a “terrible couple of weeks” for both Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who says Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teens.
Actress Alyssa Milano, who waited for nearly an hour in the nearly empty committee room for the proceedings to start, is attending as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Milano has been an outspoken activist in the #MeToo era, including protesting on Capitol Hill in recent days, and said she wanted to be in the room as moral support for Christine Blasey Ford.
“Any time people are talking about issues of sexual harassment, assault and abuse it helps,” Milano said. “Progress often lives in the grey areas and I do think that this is helpful.”
She said the 1991 hearings in which now-Justice Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by professor Anita Hill were “the foundation of my learning about what sexual harassment was.” This hearing will be different, she predicted.
Julie Swetnick, who was the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, spoke with John Heilemann of “The Circus” in her first on-camera interview since coming forward Wednesday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Ford Blasey is likely to be a collision of sexual politics and old-fashioned power politics.
