Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell questions Christine Blasey Ford as senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Tom Williams via AP)

Much has been made of the optics leading up to the Brett . Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, in particular about whether the visual of an all-male lineup of Republican senators questioning a lone female accuser on national television might echo the ugliness of the 1991 Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearing.

A replay of the Hill grilling wouldn’t just look bad for Republicans, but in the #MeToo era, it could also be disastrous coming a month before the midterms. Their solution was to bring in a woman, outside counsel Rachel Mitchell, to ask the tough questions of Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge sexually assaulted her in 1982 when she was 15 at a high school house party.

But before Mitchell was introduced, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) set a defensive tone in his opening remarks, despite a few conciliatory words at the onset of the hearing’s first hour. “I hope my colleagues will join me in a show of civility” he said. But he spent the next 10 minutes or so asking why it took so long for Ford’s claims to be brought forward and how badly the Democrats handled the allegations and calling her initial outreach “secret” rather than confidential.