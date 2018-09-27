Christine Blasey Ford spoke emotionally as she told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the night she said Brett M. Kavanaugh assaulted her in a bedroom during a house party while they were both in high school.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help," Ford said, her voice breaking. "When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."