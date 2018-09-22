Republicans set afternoon deadline for Kavanaugh accuser to decide to testify

Senate Republicans say Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, must decide this afternoon whether she will agree to their terms for testifying next week.
Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University, has signaled she is willing to testify before the committee — if the Senate Judiciary Committee meets several conditions.
The back and forth about when Ford will speak with the committee, and under what conditions, has dragged on for several days, blocking what had appeared a likely party-line vote for the Supreme Court nominee.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman, had initially set a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for Ford to make a decision, but then amended that to 10 p.m., adding that if she did not reply the committee would go forward with a hearing Monday without her and vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.
Ford's attorneys asked late Friday evening for an extra day to consult with their client, saying the deadline was “aggressive and artificial.”
Grassley tweeted Friday evening that he would give Ford additional time to make a decision, but signaled his patience is running thin. CNN reported Saturday that new deadline has been set at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
"Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u," Grassley tweeted.
Grassley has agreed to Ford’s requests to allow just one TV camera to be in the hearing room and to limit news media access, to provide breaks during the testimony, and to keep Kavanaugh out of the room while Ford testifies.
But he balked at her request that Kavanaugh testify first, that only senators — and not committee attorneys — ask questions, and that subpoenas be issued to compel other potential witnesses to testify.
Democrats on the committee have joined Ford in pushing for those stipulations, saying that senators have a responsibility to ask the questions.
Republicans hope to avoid a repeat of the divisive confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991, and the politically awkward optics of a panel of men questioning a female victim of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era. They have pushed for staff or outside counsel to ask Ford and Kavanaugh questions.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, accused Republicans of bullying Ford and said it has unpleasant echoes of how Thomas’ accuser, Anita Hill, was treated before Thomas was confirmed.
“It’s clear that Republicans have learned nothing over the last 27 years,” Feinstein said. “Bullying a survivor of attempted rape in order to confirm a nominee — particularly at a time when she’s receiving death threats — is an extreme abuse of power.”
Ford first reached out to Feinstein in a letter in July, seeking confidentiality. After Ford’s name and her allegations became public last weekend, Feinstein was put on the defensive for not sharing her information before Kavanaugh had undergone his confirmation hearings.
In a separate development, a top aide leading the Republican response on the Judiciary Committee abruptly resigned late Friday over a separate allegation of sexual harassment.
NBC News reported Saturday that Garrett Ventry resigned after the network questioned a claim made against him when he was employed by the North Carolina General Assembly. Ventry has denied any wrongdoing.