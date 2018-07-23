California Rep. Barbara Lee enters a key House leadership race

Lee is seen as a progressive hero to many young Democrats. First elected in 1998, the former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus was the only representative to vote against the authorization for the use of military force in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She said the authorization, which gave President George W. Bush authority to use the military to fight terrorism, was too open-ended. Nearly 20 years later, it is still being used to send American troops into battle around the world without congressional approval.