Sen. John McCain suspends his cancer treatment

McCain has become a major figure in American politics since he was first elected in 1986, and has made a career of refusing to engage in business as usual, working with then-Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) — despite the objections of his party leaders — to overhaul federal campaign finance laws and ban the use of so-called soft money. He also led a war on earmarks, the practice of lawmakers slipping into bills high-dollar projects benefiting their congressional districts. And he broke with many in his party by proposing legislation with then-Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) to create a pathway to citizenship for people who are in the country illegally.