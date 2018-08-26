Captivity, candor and hard votes: Moments that made John McCain

McCain became his party’s leading voice on matters of war, national security and veterans — and eventually became chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He worked with a Democrat, Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin, to rewrite the nation’s campaign-finance laws. He voted for the Iraq War and supported the 2007 surge of forces there even as his own sons served or prepared to serve. But there was one thing that wasn’t as widely known about him: McCain, owner of a ranch in Arizona that is in the flight path of 500 species of migratory birds, became concerned about the environment.