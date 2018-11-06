(John Cherwa/Los Angeles Times)

David Smith was doing double-duty outside the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Fla. He was there not only as a voter but also as a candidate. He is running as a Republican for the Florida State Legislature in District 28. Despite his party affiliation, he said it did not affect his vote.

“I voted based on the candidates and their positions, mostly,” Smith said as a voter, not as a candidate. Smith also took the time to explain, in his view, how the country works. “They should work with [Trump],” said Smith, a retired Marine colonel. “Those are the checks and balances put into our Constitution by our founding fathers. Between the executive branch and the legislative branch they have an obligation to move the country forward.”

Smith is a fan of President Trump. “He’s doing a great job,” Smith said. “I hope he keeps it up. He has my full support.”