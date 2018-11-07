Caregiver Phuong Le rushed out of the house to run errands Tuesday morning, checking off her top task: hand-delivering her ballot to the Westminster Library polling station.
“I have to make sure it is not lost. I understand every vote is important,” said the longtime Westminster resident, 61.
Counting down the weeks before the election, she dutifully listened to Little Saigon Radio and surfed multiple TV stations in both English and Vietnamese to memorize names and issues.
Texas is sending its first two Latinas to Congress.
Both Democrats, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia won her U.S. House race in Congressional District 29 and former county Judge Veronica Escobar won hers in Congressional District 16.
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has defeated a little-known Republican opponent in a district representing part of New York City.
Her victory Tuesday over economics professor Anthony Pappas was widely expected after Ocasio-Cortez scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in June.
At 29 years old, Ocasio-Cortez would become the youngest member of Congress.
Cat Reese didn’t hesitate when asked who she voted for in the 39th Congressional District.
“Young Kim,” she said. “Anything conservative. I’m voting a straight Republican ticket. I am the red wave; I am a full-on Trump supporter.”
Reese said supporting Trump and his immigration policies was her top motivator in this election.
"Frankly the candidates who have embraced the president ... are candidates that we see doing very well tonight."
Most Florida felons who have finished their sentences will be able to vote again in future elections.
Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 4, which says that most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences or go on probation. The amendment exempts those convicted of sex offenses and murder.
Supporters said the state's current system was too onerous. It required felons to wait at least five years after completing their sentence before they could file a request with the governor and Cabinet. About 1.5 million people are affected. Nearly all states allow felons to vote after completing their sentences.
During the 2016 presidential election, Dennis Whitlow Jr. was heartbroken when his son asked him a question about Donald Trump.
“How can America elect somebody that makes fun of disabled people?” his son, Dennis III, asked him at the time, Whitlow recalled.
The insult had felt personal, he said, because his son is autistic.
After a year in Japan, Mackenzie Malerstein was excited to have returned to California in time to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.
The nation may be focused on the congressional races in Orange County that could determine which party controls the House, but Malerstein said it was some of the state propositions that were more dear to her heart.
Especially Proposition 12, about the treatment of chickens.
Massachusetts elected its first black woman representative to the U.S. House.
Democratic candidate Ayanna Pressley, the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, ousted veteran Democratic Rep. Michael E. Capuano in the primary. Pressley candidate ran unopposed.
Lacey Kraft has been registered to vote for 16 years, but today was the first time she cast a ballot.
She knew voting was important, but politics had always intimidated her.
“It’s so important it scared me almost, if I chose the wrong ones. It still does,” she said, standing next to her 5-year-old daughter, Lexie. When Kraft’s father found out recently that she’d never voted, he gave her a stern talking-to.