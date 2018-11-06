After the surprising results in the 2016 presidential election, pundits are reluctant to make predictions. But expectations are generally that Democrats will gain the 23 seats they need to take control of the House but may lose ground in the Senate, allowing Republicans to widen their 51-49 majority.
Here’s a look at what’s likely in store for the next Congress, depending upon the outcome:
1. Democrats win the House, Republicans keep the Senate
Polls have opened in California. They close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by then, you can cast a ballot.
Here is some information on how to vote.
Remember, California allows same-day voter registration. All you have to do is find your county's election office, go there and cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your registration is verified. Here's where to find yours.
Tensions are high ahead of Tuesday’s election in San Francisco, where a ballot measure would tax corporate businesses to fund services for the homeless.
Of all the things nobody can predict in the epic congressional contests in California on Tuesday, the biggest is just who will show up to vote and who won’t.
On Monday, former Kansas Gov.
The final days of California’s 2018 race for governor unfolded more as an extension of the contentious battle between California and President Trump than a contest pitting Democrat Gavin Newsom against Republican John Cox.
There's not much that Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach) and Democratic challenger Katie Porter of Irvine agree on. Definitely not healthcare, immigration, taxes, guns or and not President Trump.
And Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Harley Rouda? These candidates couldn't disagree more on climate change. And don’t even ask about Russia.
There are 20 candidates in races election observers have viewed as potentially crucial to whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House after the midterms.
Democrat Katie Hill’s campaign sent out its final round of canvassers Monday evening with a rally push by Rep. Adam B. Schiff and a call for women to transform Congress.
A crowd of mostly women gathered in the House candidate’s Santa Clarita headquarters and listened as Schiff (D-Burbank) helped pump up the canvassers who were preparing to spread out across California's 25th Congressional District.
"Women are going to transform the Congress, so much for the better,” Schiff said, then referred to the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If half of the members of Congress were women, we wouldn't leave a credible allegation of sexual assault to be investigated in a matter of hours or days. We would take that seriously. We wouldn't stand a president mocking the victim of assault if there were a few more women in the Congress of the United States."
Gov. Jerry Brown was the main attraction at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom Monday night in San Francisco, whipping up the crowd as he told them that the Democrat is the “energetic, visionary young governor” California needs.
Striking a humorous and self-deprecating tone during his short speech, Brown told the crowd that “people get a little tired of you in politics” and “luckily, we’re going from the oldest governor to one that’s pretty young.”
A few hundred people, many clutching Newsom signs, packed into a club in the Mission District for the event. Some lined up two hours early the event to secure a spot in the small venue.
For at least part of her final full day of campaigning, Republican Young Kim returned to her roots.
Canvassing in a heavily Korean neighborhood in Fullerton, Kim walked — and sometimes ran — from door to door to make sure her core base of Korean American voters in the 39th Congressional District cast their ballots before Tuesday.
“I don’t take any community for granted, especially if this election is going to be decided by a few votes,” the former assemblywoman said. She and Democrat Gil Cisneros, who has also been reaching out to Asian voters, are in a close race to replace Kim’s former boss Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton.