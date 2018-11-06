Alan Howarth, 70, of Newport Beach, said "change is in the air" this election day. (Anh Do / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Howarth said he spent the last two weeks "checking out stuff" on one of the world's most dominant social media arenas before making decisions on who or what to vote for Tuesday.

"I went through a lot of YouTuber opinions and a lot of detailed videos," said the Newport Beach music composer and sound designer. "There are some people who view the world as I do and it's important to me to listen to their recent thoughts.”

At 70, the registered independent said he mainly favored Republicans on the ballot, with the governor's race at the top of his list.