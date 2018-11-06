Facebook said it blocked 115 accounts for suspected “coordinated inauthentic behavior” linked to foreign groups attempting to interfere in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections.
The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts and is investigating them in more detail, it said in a blog post late Monday.
Facebook acted after being tipped off Sunday by U.S. law enforcement officials. Authorities notified the company about recently discovered online activity “they believe may be linked to foreign entities,” Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, wrote in the post.
Katie Hill, the Democrat who is challenging Republican incumbent Steve Knight in California's 25th Congressional District, casts her ballot under the watchful eye of the media at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Agua Dulce.
The shouts of children playing soccer in a nearby school yard echoed across the polling station, but Brian Kim kept his focus glued to the ballot guide in his hand.
The 36-year-old Newport Beach resident said he had a friend who was gravely ill and undergoing dialysis, so this election — and Proposition 8 specifically — were very important to him.
"Politics usually doesn't come up in my circles,” said Kim, who runs a property management business. “Yet when something affects someone you know, it changes the game."
Alan Howarth said he spent the last two weeks "checking out stuff" on one of the world's most dominant social media arenas before making decisions on who or what to vote for Tuesday.
"I went through a lot of YouTuber opinions and a lot of detailed videos," said the Newport Beach music composer and sound designer. "There are some people who view the world as I do and it's important to me to listen to their recent thoughts.”
At 70, the registered independent said he mainly favored Republicans on the ballot, with the governor's race at the top of his list.
Republican Charles Cooke sees his vote as an endorsement of President Trump.
“The things that have happened in the past two years are good. The jobs, the economy is better than ever, a lot of manufacturing, companies are coming back to the United States,” he said after voting.
Cooke, 73, is glad he voted for Trump.
Carlos Garza said he hoped the election would help restore order to Washington.
“It’s a shambles right now,” said Garza, 51, after voting in South Texas.
Garza of Weslaco, Texas, works at a car dealership. He isn’t registered with a political party but identifies with Democrats. He said the Senate race was important to him, although he sees both Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz as “good candidates.”
Canine pal Zelda waits for her owner, Tony Payan, to cast his ballot at the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach on Tuesday.
Jonathan Evans, a wildlife removal specialist in Fayetteville, Ga., said President Trump had not affected his vote. A registered Republican, he was voting for Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, in spite of his feelings about Trump.
“I’m upset with Trump,” said Evans, 24, a conservationist who studied wildlife biology and opposes the Trump administration’s environmental and conservation policies. He did not vote for a presidential candidate in the 2016 election.
“He’s doing a good job with the economy, but he’s not helping the environment,” he said of Trump, citing the administration’s plan to strip the Endangered Species Act of key provisions enacted nearly half a century ago to keep plants and animal species from going extinct.
President Trump’s name was nowhere to be seen on James Olsen’s mail-in ballot, but it may as well have been printed on every line.
The 68-year-old retired contractor said he was voting Democrat for all federal offices.
“These are easy choices,” he said as he filled out his ballot on Saturday. “It’s the most important election in my lifetime. Trump’s gotta go.”
Gloria Coleman was talking to friends, having voted at the Sanford Civic Center, three blocks from the county courthouse. Sanford, Fla., is more known lately as where George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin. It’s a racially mixed city that is 60% white and 32% black. Coleman admits to coming to the polls because of President Trump.
“Yes, yes and yes because of some of his policies and some of his prior doings,” Coleman said when asked if Trump influenced her to vote. “I’m just not with it. I think we need a change.”
But Coleman does not have the all or nothing attitude of some voters.