Laureal Brown, 73, is a retired banker in Modesto. (Jazmine Ulloa/ Los Angeles Times)

Laurel Brown has voted in every election since she was 23. She wasn’t originally a fan of Donald Trump, but she said she voted for him in 2016 when she realized that, as a businessman, he acts differently from politicians and “is used to getting things done.”

It’s now the same reason, she says, she cast her ballot this election for Republican John Cox in the race for California governor.

Brown, a 73-year-old retired banker in Modesto, lives in a rural part of California known as the breadbasket of the nation. But she said it’s hard to get elected officials and residents from the state’s largest cities to see the major role her region and its agriculture industry play at home and around the world.