Before heading back to San Francisco on the final leg of his barnstorming tour in the race for California governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom made his final stop at the Modesto warehouse where people have poured in from across the state to campaign for fellow Democrat Josh Harder.
To the cheers of dozens of volunteers, the two-term lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor pledged to take on homelessness and income inequality and to fight back against a federal administration that he said goes against the values of the state and its diversity.
“It’s not a gross exaggeration that the world is looking to all of you,” Newsom said. “Californians will play the determinative role in terms of taking back this democracy.”
The Los Angeles Times is helping ProPublica’s Electionland, a project devoted to monitoring any voting problems that arise Tuesday across the country.
We want to know about any problems that prevent people from voting. Whether you encounter long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines, voter intimidation or changed voting locations, we want to hear from you.
Your tips will help reporters investigate issues with voting on Nov. 6 across Southern California.
It’s down to the wire in the midterm elections, and some Republican candidates for Congress in battleground Orange County districts are campaigning hard — for a proposition on the state ballot.
In a year with enthusiasm and energy on the Democratic side, California Republicans are hoping an unpopular state gas tax is what will motivate their base to get off the couch — and maybe expend some gas — to get to the polls.
That was evident in the final days leading up to Tuesday’s election, with candidates spending their precious final hours speaking at rallies for Proposition 6, which asks voters to repeal a state gas tax hike passed last year.
Poll numbers show the race for the House seat in California’s 45th Congressional District in a dead heat — but in the tony suburban tract housing tracts where Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) went knocking on doors Monday afternoon, it was all enthusiastic supporters who greeted her.
Using a voter information app, Walters was focusing her eleventh-hour efforts on getting likely supporters to the polls.
“We’ve got, let’s see…” Ray Martin, 65, said, going through the adults living in the house. “We’ve got five, you’ve got five.”
In Costa Mesa, busloads of volunteers from the Westside of Los Angeles arrived on Monday to canvass for Harley Rouda, the Laguna Beach Democrat vying to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in the 48th Congressional District, which has long been owned by the Republicans.
"This is the first time I've come out to canvass since 1964 and the Fair Housing Act," said Lucie Hinden, 70, of Beverlywood. Her Democratic congresswoman, Karen Bass, is considered a shoo-in, so she came south where she might make a difference. "We were looking for very tight races."
You can't get much tighter than this one, according to polls. Rohrabacher has the advantage of many more registered Republicans in the district. But dislike of President Trump is high, and Rouda has run a stronger campaign against Rohrabacher than the incumbent has experienced in his 30 years in Congress.
You're registered, and election day is almost here. Now what? Here are some answers to your voting questions:
What if I go to to the polls and I'm not on the list?
The poll worker will help you. They can look up if you're registered to vote in a different location. You can also request a provisional ballot, which you'll fill out the same way as a normal ballot. Request a receipt for your provisional ballot and check back a few days later to make sure it was counted.
Asian American congressional representatives from California were out in full force supporting Democratic candidate Katie Porter on Monday in her bid to replace Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach).
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) noted the area’s significant Asian American population and said getting those voters out could get Porter over the finish line.
“If they all vote for Katie Porter, guess what, they can be the key to victory,” she said to dozens of eager volunteers.
With fewer than 24 hours before polls open, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) spent Monday afternoon stumping with Democrat Gil Cisneros, who’s locked in a tight battle with Republican Young Kim to replace her former boss Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said he was feeling optimistic about Democrats’ chances of netting the 23 seats they need to take back control of the House. If they succeed, Schiff is widely expected to take over as chair of the committee tasked with investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Schiff said, but laid out his priorities as the committee’s chair if control of the House flips. Reviving the investigation into Russia’s election meddling is at the top of the list, Schiff said, and also probing whether Russia has financial leverage over President Trump through his business interests.
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is beloved by his supporters in this rural Central Valley district where GOP registered voters safely outnumber Democrats. But that hasn’t stopped 71-year-old Patty Lennon from working to unseat him over the last year.
The retired kindergarten teacher on Monday was one of dozens of volunteers helping to coordinate and train canvassers making a final push for Democrat Andrew Janz. Like many Janz supporters there, she said Nunes had lost his way and is playing into President Trump’s hands at the expense of his constituents.
“I don’t see it as a Republican or Democrat thing,” she said, decked in a yellow traffic vest and jeans. “I see it as doing what is best for the Valley. People thought we needed a change in 2016, and I think we need that change for seat 22.”