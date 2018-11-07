Voters line up at a polling station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Votes were being counted across half the country Tuesday evening as the energy and outrage of the Democratic resistance faced off against the brute strength of President Trump's GOP in a fight for control of Congress and statehouses across the nation.

Fundraising, polls and history were not on the president's side. But two years after an election that proved polls and prognosticators wrong, an air of uncertainty — and stormy weather across parts of the country — clouded the outcome of high-stakes elections from Florida to Alaska and everywhere in between.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts easily won reelection as they consider bids for the Democratic presidential nomination. Other 2020 prospects on the ballot included New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.