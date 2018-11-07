7 takeaways from the 2018 midterm election

The campaign saw controversies over voting rights in Georgia, where strict rules stalled registrations and led to last-minute court battles, and in other states. But there were promising signs for activists trying to expand access to the ballot box, and the political landscape could look much different in 2020. The impact may be dramatic in Florida, a perennial swing state. Its voters approved an amendment to restore voting rights to more than 1 million former felons who have completed their sentences. That means nearly 1 in 5 black residents could regain access to the ballot box in the next election.