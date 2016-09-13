Obama, breaking from his busy day job, is campaigning again for Hillary Clinton

It’s been nearly seven weeks since President Obama delivered a full-throated endorsement of Hillary Clinton to succeed him at the Democratic convention. His return to the campaign trail Tuesday couldn’t come at a better time for her.

As Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, which her campaign delayed in revealing, renewing widespread criticism about her level of transparency, the president returns to Philadelphia to campaign amid a rather busy stretch in his day job. He is expected to take on a more robust campaign schedule in October.

Obama just returned from week-plus trip to Asia for a series of international summits. Next week he’ll travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and host a summit on refugees.

He’s also minding an admittedly scant legislative agenda while Congress is in town. On Monday, he met with the top leaders in both parties to discuss a government funding measure that must be passed by month’s end to avoid a pre-election government shutdown.

But aware that the campaign is roiling around, and often overshadowing, him, Obama is increasingly eager to engage more fully in the debate himself.

“The president is determined over the course of the next eight weeks or so here to make a forceful case in support of her campaign,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Monday. “He certainly believes that the stakes are high.”

In a campaign in which both Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump have focused largely on their rivals’ faults, Obama will seek to reactivate the coalition of supporters that helped power him to victory not only in two general elections but also over Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primaries.

“In particular, young people have been genuinely inspired by his candidacy and by his presidency,” Earnest said. “The president will make a forceful case to those voters in the same way that he will to all voters about how important it is for him to be succeeded by somebody who's committed to the same kind of vision for the country that he's been fighting for.”

Staying the course is not typically a message that works to the advantage of a party seeking a third consecutive term in the White House. And second-term presidents have rarely been as active on the campaign trail as Obama intends to be this fall.

But a new Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Obama enjoying his strongest poll numbers in years, with 58% of those surveyed saying they approved of his job performance. That makes him a valuable asset for the Clinton campaign as she struggles to win over skeptical voters frustrated with both of their options.

Obama’s exact fall itinerary is a work in progress. The White House political office works with Clinton campaign officials in devising the most effective deployment of the commander in chief, with a special focus on how to drive likely Democratic voters to register and vote. Senior Democrats are reluctant to speculate about just how much, if at all, voter turnout might deviate from Obama’s two campaigns.

Obama also expects to be in demand among candidates for congressional and state offices, which hasn’t always been the case – particularly in midterm election years when his popularity has tended to be lower.

Though he has been absent from the campaign trail, Obama hasn’t lacked opportunities to comment on the state of the race. Throughout the year, he has made clear that he views Donald Trump as an unworthy successor.

“I don’t think the guy is qualified to be president of the United States. And every time he speaks, that opinion is confirmed,” Obama said at a news conference last week, in which he also invited the public and the media to press Trump on “contradictory or uninformed or outright wacky ideas.”

