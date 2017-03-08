Winners and losers in the GOP’s proposed healthcare plan

A guide to what’s covered under the Affordable Care Act and the proposed Republican healthcare plan.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study people who are older, lower-income, or live in areas with higher premiums (like Alaska and Arizona) receive larger tax credits under the ACA than they would under the Republican replacement.

Some people who are younger, higher-income, or live in areas with lower premiums (like Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Washington) may receive larger assistance under the replacement plan.

The subsidy system under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would be replaced with a new system that would provide less help to low-income people and those in high-cost areas.

Obamacare, for the first time, required Americans to have health insurance. That would no longer be the case.