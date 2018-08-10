In new book, fired Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says she refused hush money, calls president a misogynist and bigot

Her book is the first insider account from a White House aide that is not largely flattering toward the president. Manigault Newman, who was once the highest-ranking black employee in the White House, calls Trump a "racist, misogynist and bigot." She alleges in the book that there is a tanning bed in the White House residence and says the president fought with the now-departed chief usher over the installation of the bed; other aides say they have not seen a tanning bed in the White House.