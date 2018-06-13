EPA chief Scott Pruitt tapped aide, donors to help wife land job at conservative group

The Judicial Crisis Network, which historically has pushed for the appointment of conservative judges, has given millions of dollars in recent years to groups associated with Pruitt, according to Internal Revenue Service filings. Starting in 2013, when he was chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Assn., the network gave the organization $2,445,000 over three years. It donated $885,000 in the same period to the Rule of Law Defense Fund, an offshoot group Pruitt launched that describes itself as a "public policy organization for issues relevant to the nation's Republican attorneys general."