Speaker Ryan opposes conservative impeachment threat against Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he does not support a push by some of his conservative colleagues to impeach Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
“No, I do not,” said Ryan (R-Wis.) during a news conference on Capitol Hill.
Leaders of the House Freedom Caucus introduced a measure on Wednesday that would remove Rosenstein from his post, blaming him for withholding documents subpoenaed by Republican-led oversight committees.
“I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process or this term,” Ryan told reporters. “I don’t think this rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”
He said he also feared the process would tie up the Senate, delaying other Republican priorities such as the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.
Although House conservatives have made a major issue of threatening to remove Rosenstein, it’s unclear how much support they have in the House, where the move would require a majority vote. As for the the Senate, where actually removing Rosenstein would require a two-thirds vote, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dismissed the idea last week as “pretty far-fetched.”
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who sponsored the impeachment proposal, did not introduce it as a privileged measure, which would have allowed him to force a vote on the House floor.
Because the House is breaking for recess this week, it could not receive a vote until members return in September.
Meadows and other conservative Republicans have locked horns with the Justice Department for months, demanding sensitive records involving the investigations into Russian election interference and Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
Meadows previously said he hopes the process will help exonerate Trump.
“When we get these documents, we believe that it will do away with this whole fiasco of what they call the Russian-Trump collusion, because there wasn’t any,” he said on the House floor last month.
No executive branch official has faced impeachment except for William W. Belknap, the U.S. secretary of war, in 1876. He was accused of "criminal disregard for his office" and making official appointments in return for payments, according to historical details on a House website. Belknap was acquitted in the Senate.
Rosenstein, a registered Republican appointed by Trump to the second-highest position in the Justice Department, has nevertheless been a frequent target of the president’s allies.