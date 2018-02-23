Everything you need to know about who’s been charged in the Russia case

The special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign has produced a sprawling array of criminal charges so far. With so many different facets to the case, it can be tough to keep everything straight. Here’s a guide to who’s been charged, how they’re connected to President Trump, what they’re accused of doing and who’s cooperating with prosecutors.

We'll continue to update this page as the investigation continues.

Plea position: Guilty Not guilty No plea

The trigger

The FBI started its investigation during the 2016 campaign when it received information about this advisor, who reportedly discussed Russian attempts to share political dirt on Hillary Clinton.

George Papadopoulos Former campaign foreign policy advisor CHARGE Lying to investigators Cooperating with special counsel’s office.

The White House link

Only one person charged so far in the case worked in the White House.

Michael T. Flynn Former national security advisor CHARGE Lying to investigators Cooperating with special counsel’s office.

The Ukrainian connection

All these people worked on behalf of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government. Two of them later went on to work on Trump’s campaign.

Paul Manafort Former campaign manager CHARGES Bank fraud Conspiracy Money Laundering Charges are related to allegations of hiding income from his work in Ukraine. Rick Gates Former deputy campaign manager CHARGES lying to investigators conspiracy He is cooperating with the special counsel's office after initially pleading not guilty. His charges were reduced in a plea deal. Alex van der Zwaan Former lawyer for Skadden law firm CHARGES Lying to investigators Worked on law firm's report intended to defend Ukraine's pro-Russia government

The Russians

Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were charged with crimes involving U.S. political interference. One Californian man also pleaded guilty to selling stolen identities to the Russians.

Internet Research Agency Kremlin-connected organization CHARGES Conspiracy The organization employed online trolls who tried to influence U.S. politics on Moscow's behalf. Two related groups, Concord Management and Concord Catering, were also charged. Yevgeny Prigozhin Putin ally CHARGES Conspiracy The alleged owner of the Internet Research Agency. Other Russians CHARGES Conspiracy Twelve other Russians, employees of the Internet Research Agency, were charged. Richard Pinedo California resident CHARGES Identity theft Cooperating with special counsel’s office.