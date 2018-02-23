Advertisement

Everything you need to know about who’s been charged in the Russia case

Chris Megerian
By
Feb 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Key people in the Russia investigation (clockwise from upper left): Robert S. Mueller, George Papadopoulos, Michael T. Flynn, Alex van der Zwaan, Rick Gates and Paul Manafort. (Composite photos from AFP/Getty, AP, TNS)

The special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign has produced a sprawling array of criminal charges so far. With so many different facets to the case, it can be tough to keep everything straight. Here’s a guide to who’s been charged, how they’re connected to President Trump, what they’re accused of doing and who’s cooperating with prosecutors.

We'll continue to update this page as the investigation continues.

Plea position:

Guilty
Not guilty
No plea

The trigger

The FBI started its investigation during the 2016 campaign when it received information about this advisor, who reportedly discussed Russian attempts to share political dirt on Hillary Clinton.

George Papadopoulos

Former campaign foreign policy advisor

Lying to investigators

Cooperating with special counsel’s office.

The White House link

Only one person charged so far in the case worked in the White House.

Michael T. Flynn

Former national security advisor

Lying to investigators

Cooperating with special counsel’s office.

The Ukrainian connection

All these people worked on behalf of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government. Two of them later went on to work on Trump’s campaign.

Paul Manafort

Former campaign manager

Bank fraud

Conspiracy

Money Laundering

Charges are related to allegations of hiding income from his work in Ukraine.

Rick Gates

Former deputy campaign manager

lying to investigators

conspiracy

He is cooperating with the special counsel's office after initially pleading not guilty. His charges were reduced in a plea deal.

Alex van der Zwaan

Former lawyer for Skadden law firm

Lying to investigators

Worked on law firm's report intended to defend Ukraine's pro-Russia government

The Russians

Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were charged with crimes involving U.S. political interference. One Californian man also pleaded guilty to selling stolen identities to the Russians.

Internet Research Agency

Kremlin-connected organization

Conspiracy

The organization employed online trolls who tried to influence U.S. politics on Moscow's behalf. Two related groups, Concord Management and Concord Catering, were also charged.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin ally

Conspiracy

The alleged owner of the Internet Research Agency.

Other Russians

Conspiracy

Twelve other Russians, employees of the Internet Research Agency, were charged.

Richard Pinedo

California resident

Cooperating with special counsel’s office.

