Everything you need to know about who’s been charged in the Russia case

The special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign has produced a sprawling array of criminal charges so far. With so many different facets to the case, it can be tough to keep everything straight. Here’s a guide to who’s been charged, how they’re connected to President Trump, what they’re accused of doing and who’s cooperating with prosecutors.
We'll continue to update this page as the investigation continues.
Plea position:
The trigger
The FBI started its investigation during the 2016 campaign when it received information about this advisor, who reportedly discussed Russian attempts to share political dirt on Hillary Clinton.
George PapadopoulosFormer campaign foreign policy advisor
Lying to investigators
Cooperating with special counsel’s office.
The White House link
Only one person charged so far in the case worked in the White House.
Michael T. FlynnFormer national security advisor
Lying to investigators
Cooperating with special counsel’s office.
The Ukrainian connection
All these people worked on behalf of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government. Two of them later went on to work on Trump’s campaign.
Paul ManafortFormer campaign manager
Bank fraud
Conspiracy
Money Laundering
Charges are related to allegations of hiding income from his work in Ukraine.
Rick GatesFormer deputy campaign manager
lying to investigators
conspiracy
He is cooperating with the special counsel's office after initially pleading not guilty. His charges were reduced in a plea deal.
Alex van der ZwaanFormer lawyer for Skadden law firm
Lying to investigators
Worked on law firm's report intended to defend Ukraine's pro-Russia government
The Russians
Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were charged with crimes involving U.S. political interference. One Californian man also pleaded guilty to selling stolen identities to the Russians.
Internet Research AgencyKremlin-connected organization
Conspiracy
The organization employed online trolls who tried to influence U.S. politics on Moscow's behalf. Two related groups, Concord Management and Concord Catering, were also charged.
Yevgeny PrigozhinPutin ally
Conspiracy
The alleged owner of the Internet Research Agency.
Other Russians
Conspiracy
Twelve other Russians, employees of the Internet Research Agency, were charged.
Richard PinedoCalifornia resident
Cooperating with special counsel’s office.
Support our journalism
Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.