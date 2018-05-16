Trump to host Californians critical of state's immigration policies at White House

President Trump plans to throw more barbs at California on Wednesday afternoon, joined this time at the White House by like-minded officials brought from the state he loves to lambaste as lawless and "out of control."
The topic is immigration and California's resistance to the Trump administration's hard-line policies. The administration filed suit in March over California's so-called sanctuary laws restricting local law enforcement officers from notifying federal immigration agents when people who are undocumented are detained and about to be released.
Trump has clashed with the liberal state repeatedly about myriad issues environmental regulations, budget policies and minority rights — yet the most divisive has been the disagreement over immigration enforcement. For the president, cracking down on legal and illegal immigration is the core of his politics; for many Californians, its diversity and openness to immigrants is seen as central to the state's identity and appeal.
The Californians invited to the White House, however, are on the president's side. Along with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the Bakersfield Republican and Trump ally who is vying to become the next speaker, the group includes more than a dozen state and local Republican officials who have spoken out or otherwise opposed the state's so-called sanctuary laws.
Among them are Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, a Lake Elsinore Republican who has introduced legislation to let counties opt out of the state law; Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel, and San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.
Top Cabinet officials, including Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, are also scheduled to attend.
The White House described it as a gathering of "public officials who oppose California's illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities."
"They will discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety," the statement continued.
The state's Democratic leadership argues that it is the federal government that is tramping on the state's right to enforce its own laws and protect public safety.
Though the outcome has serious policy consequences, both sides clearly see political benefits to the fight. Trump has railed against the state repeatedly in public rallies, official comments and tweets. California Democratic lawmakers have vowed to push back and are hoping his unpopularity in the state will help in their effort to win control of Congress.
The meeting will be the second in recent weeks to highlight the immigration issue. The earlier one produced a suggestion from Rep. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican — and this may have been a joke — that Trump should build a wall between the states to contain California's "dangerous policies."
