Spicer's on-camera time is cut. At least we have the memories

He inspired multiple “Saturday Night Live” sketches, and his day-to-day work attracts millions of people.

But after five months of media banter, Twitter commentary and immortal memes, it seems that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s daily on-camera press briefings and the show as we know it is over.

Amid rumors of a White House staff shake-up, and speculation over Spicer’s own future in the administration, the press secretary has started doing shorter briefings for reporters, stepping mostly away from the cameras.

Last Tuesday, Spicer said President Trump will more often speak directly to the press.

“Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself,” Spicer said.

After an audio-only briefing later that week, where he addressed Trump’s “covfefe” tweet, a tempered Spicer returned on-camera Friday. He wrapped up the relatively short 22-minute presser with joke.

“Today happens to be national Leave Work Early Day.”

On Monday, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the stage and addressed the elephant in, or rather not in the room.

“Where’s Sean?” reporter April Ryan asked.

“He’s here today,” Sanders cryptically responded.

Pressed to address whether Spicer’s role had changed, Sanders said he was taking on extra duty and that his job had "probably upgraded" since the White House was currently without a communications director.

The job of the press secretary is to act as a liaison between the administration and the news media. Although press secretaries of White Houses past have certainly made missteps, Spicer’s tenure has been full of memorable misspeaks and fantastic flubs.

In Spicer’s absence, take a look back at some of his greatest hits (and misses).

Jan. 21: Spicer kicks off first press briefing with inaccurate statement

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said in an impromptu late night briefing, just two days before his first official one was slated to take place. He was wrong.

Spicer addressed what he called fake news in the media and criticized the coverage for downplaying the crowd size of Trump’s inauguration.

March 10: Spicer breaks a federal rule

A longstanding federal rule prohibits executive branch officials from speaking out on jobs report numbers within an hour of their release. Spicer’s excitement got the best of him in March when he tweeted “Great news” just 22 minutes after the report was published.

March 28: Spicer lectures female reporter

When Ryan, a reporter with American Urban Radio Networks, asked Spicer a question about the investigation into whether Russia colluded with the Trump campaign, Spicer snapped back, and accused her of pushing an agenda. He told her to shop shaking her head, which prompted backlash.

The following day, he pointedly greeted Ryan in an effort to make amends.

April 11: Spicer on chemical weapons

Spicer compared Adolf Hitler to Syrian President Bashar Assad, but forgot a key fact.

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons," he said. He attempted to clarify, but raised more eyebrows when he fumbled in trying to describe gas chambers and said he was aware of "Holocaust centers."

He later apologized.

May 11: Spicer and the bushes

Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks to reporters near the White House. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks to reporters near the White House. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

After Spicer addressed a gaggle of reporters about former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, the Washington Post reported the press secretary had previously been hiding “in” the bushes.

Spicer wanted a correction: He was “among” the bushes. Not “in” them.

That led to “Garden Spicer” — a cut-out version of Spicer that people could plant among, or in, shrubbery.

May 31: Spicer addresses ‘covfefe’

In his audio-only news briefing on Wednesday, a reporter asked the press secretary to address Trump’s late night tweet that cut off with “covfefe,” and whether people should be concerned. Spicer’s answer left many with more questions.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” he said.

Rest assured, he can still make headlines even when he’s off-camera.

