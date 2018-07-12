Controversial FBI official denies bias against Trump affected his work

Peter Strzok, the FBI counterintelligence official who became a partisan punching bag for trading critical texts about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, plans to tell lawmakers on Thursday that he never let political bias affect his work.
“Let me be clear, unequivocally and under oath: Not once in my 26 years of defending my nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took,” Strzok said in his prepared remarks.
He added that during the 2016 campaign, he had information that “had the potential to derail and quite possibly defeat Mr. Trump. But the thought of exposing that information never crossed my mind.”
Strzok is scheduled to testify before two House committees investigating his actions, and he was sharply critical of their work.
“Today’s hearing is just another victory notch in Putin’s belt and another milestone in our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart,” his statement said.
Strzok played a leading role in the FBI’s investigations of Russian interference in the Trump campaign and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of State. Last year, he was reassigned from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team after it emerged he had exchanged private texts critical of Trump with Lisa Page, a former FBI attorney.
Rep. Bob W. Goodlatte (R-Va.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, questioned Strzok’s ability to remain neutral as a lead figure in the FBI investigation.
“We don’t want to read text message after text message dripping with bias against one of the two presidential candidates,” he said in his opening statement.
“We don’t enjoy finding compelling evidence that the FBI director had predetermined the outcome of the case months in advance.”
Strzok, a veteran FBI agent, testified June 27 before the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in a closed-door session that lasted over 11 hours. Last week, the Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to bring him in for a second round of questioning, this time in a public hearing.
Strzok and Page were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair during the presidential race. Page also worked on the FBI’s investigations of Russian election interference and Clinton’s emails.
At one point, Page texted Strzok, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok replied, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” The text surfaced in a Justice Department inspector general report that was sharply critical of Strzok.
Page resigned from the FBI in May. An FBI spokesperson would not comment on Strzok’s employment status.
In the months since their text messages were disclosed, Strzok and Page have become targets of House Republicans and President Trump, who have sought to portray the Mueller investigation as irreparably biased against the president.
On Tuesday, Trump took aim at Strzok and Page as he flew to a NATO conference in Brussels, tweeting that he had heard “reports that the FBI lovers … are getting cold feet on testifying about the Rigged Witch Hunt.”
Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, says Republican lawmakers have misled the public about Strzok’s role for partisan purposes.
“Members of Congress have made this as difficult as possible — first demanding a secretive hearing and then selectively leaking and misrepresenting his words — but Pete will continue to play by the rules and act with integrity,” Goelman said in a statement.
Goelman and House Democrats have repeatedly called for release of Strzok’s closed-door testimony, and have accused House Republicans of not giving Strzok a fair hearing.
“Despite repeated promises by Republicans that they would not interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, they asked hundreds of questions during our recent interview of Peter Strzok demonstrating that their investigation has become exactly that,” said Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, senior Democrat on the Oversight Committee, on Wednesday.
House Republicans asked Strzok more than 200 questions about Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election, according to Cummings and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
Strzok was also asked about his conversations with Mueller and his team, the FBI’s use of confidential human sources, and his relationship with Page.
“I don’t mean to embarrass you, but is Lisa Page someone that you do or at some point in time did love?” Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) asked Strzok, according to the Democrats’ statement.
The two House committees also sought to interview Page but she defied a congressional subpoena, declining to appear for a closed-door interview Wednesday.
Page’s attorney, Amy Jeffress, said Page had volunteered to testify later this month but needs more information on the scope of the hearing and access to certain documents in order to prepare. Jeffress said the Justice Department didn’t grant Page’s request to review the “relevant documents” until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The committees’ “bullying tactics here are unnecessary,” Jeffress said. “We expect them to agree to another date so that Lisa can appear before the committees in the near future.”
Page’s decision to defy the subpoena generated outrage from House Republicans.
“It appears that Lisa Page has something to hide,” Goodlatte said in a statement Wednesday. He said the committee would use “all tools at our disposal” to obtain Page’s testimony.
At a news conference Wednesday, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said he was “very disturbed” by Page’s failure to appear.
“She was a part of the mess that we have uncovered” at the Justice Department, Ryan said. “She has an obligation to come and testify.”
In addition to interviewing Strzok and seeking Page’s testimony, the two committees have interviewed several other witnesses and have reviewed thousands of documents related to the FBI and Justice Department handling of the 2016 election, Goodlatte said in a statement Tuesday.
Times staff writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
