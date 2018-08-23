Trump, on the defensive, says in interview that his impeachment would crash economy

The interview was recorded just before Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ staccato performance on Wednesday in the White House briefing room, where she asserted repeatedly that Trump “did nothing wrong.” She was responding to questions about the stunning events of Tuesday, when Michael Cohen, the president’s long-time fixer and lawyer, pleaded guilty to felonies and implicated the president, and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted by a jury of fraud and tax evasion.