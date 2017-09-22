'Dotard' rockets from obscurity to light up Trump-Kim exchange, spark partisan war of words

President Trump fired off “rocket man.”

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the target of that verbal missile launch, shot back a flurry of taunts, calling America’s leader “a rogue,” “a frightened dog,” a “gangster fond of playing with fire.”

But it was one word that lit up social media, sent countless masses thumbing through dictionaries (or the online equivalent), one word that turned the back-and-forth between the brinksmen into a teachable moment: dotard.

“Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history … we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history,” Kim said Thursday in a rare first-person response to Trump’s belligerent remarks this week at the United Nations.

“Action,” Kim went on, “is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.”

Dotard, as many were soon to learn per Merriam-Webster, means “a person in his or her dotage,” which is “a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness.” The pronunciation is DOE-terd.

It was fashionable centuries ago, turning up in literary greats such as Chaucer — “olde dotard shrewe” — and Shakespeare — “I speak not like a dotard nor a fool.” The word, rooted in Middle English, immediately gained new currency, lofted by Kim’s ballistic rejoinder.

Puzzlement quickly gave way to partisanship, as Trump foes delightedly seized on the insult.

Which, naturally, resulted in a flurry of Trump supporters returning fire.

The president, inevitably, weighed in Friday morning with a tweet of his own.

All of which briefly diverted from the existential threat of a series of schoolyard insults escalating into a nuclear war and holocaust that could obliterate much of mankind.

Covfefe, anyone?

CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. CAPTION Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program. Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program. CAPTION Donald Trump has given wildly divergent statements about the DACA program. Donald Trump has given wildly divergent statements about the DACA program. CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent."

mark.barabak@latimes.com

@markzbarabak

ALSO

Kim Jong Un says 'mentally deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat against North Korea

In first U.N. speech, Trump derides Kim Jong Un as 'Rocket Man' and threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea

Read President Trump's full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly, annotated