Trump voices admiration and envy of Kim Jong Un, underscoring his respect for autocrats

"When you take over a country — tough country, tough people — and you take it over from your father, I don't care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have, if you can do that at 27 years old, I mean that's one in 10,000 that could do that," Trump said. "So he's, he's a very smart guy. He's a great negotiator. But I think we really understand each other."