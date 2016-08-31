Donald Trump arrives in Mexico to meet with country's president and try to demonstrate statesmanship

Donald Trump showcased his flair for the dramatic spectacle again Wednesday, flying his unpredictable campaign across the southern border for a hastily arranged summit with the president of a country he has repeatedly maligned.

The move was stunning for a nominee whose presidential run began with harsh denunciations of Mexicans, whom he called “rapists” when he announced his candidacy, and whose slogan-ready pledge to build a border wall includes the improbable idea that Mexico will pay for it.

Trump’s jet landed at the Mexican presidential hangar, a guarded installation on the outskirts of the Mexico City’s international airport. He was taking a helicopter to the official presidential compound, Los Pinos, to avoid the city’s notorious traffic. He and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto began meeting and were expected to give a joint news conference afterward.

The visit to Mexico, just hours before Trump planned to deliver a long-awaited speech on immigration enforcement, represented yet another gamble for the GOP presidential candidate.

A high-level meeting in a presidential palace with a foreign leader allows the outsider candidate to demonstrate statesmanship and to assure voters that his tough talk will not prevent him from striking dialogue with foreign leaders.

Interviews, focus groups and polling have shown that some persuadable voters have been reluctant to support Trump because he does not seem presidential, in part because of his bellicose rhetoric toward close American allies like Mexico, as well as inflammatory language directed at Mexican immigrants crossing the border illegally and to a U.S.-born judge of Mexican descent.

Trump often has insisted his rhetoric and reputation would give him the upper hand in negotiations because governments would show him more respect than they do President Obama, whose style tends toward the cerebral and conciliatory. He has said that, once elected, “I can be more presidential than anybody.”

Yet the visit also threatened to highlight the widespread anger Trump has inspired in Mexico and, perhaps, to demonstrate the futility in trying to force Mexico to pay for a border wall.

The Mexico visit also ensures that Trump, and his freewheeling campaign, command maximum attention during a moment on the calendar when many Americans tune the campaign out.

That cuts in multiple directions. The trip helps distract from the details of Trump’s immigration policy, an issue that has caused him trouble over the past two weeks because he has waffled on whether he will abandon his pledge to deport 11 million immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, released a statement Wednesday recounting Trump’s inflammatory language toward Mexican immigrants and his promise to deport millions “including children and U.S. citizens.”

“What ultimately matters is what Donald Trump says to voters in Arizona, not Mexico, and whether he remains committed to the splitting up of families and deportation of millions," she said.

The attention on Trump’s trip also may benefit Clinton, who could be facing a tough week of scrutiny. The FBI is planning to release its investigative file on Clinton’s private email server, an issue for which she was criticized by FBI Director James Comey for being “extremely careless” when he announced in July that he was not recommending criminal charges be pursued by federal prosecutors.

Clinton also has been on a high-dollar fundraising tear that has been criticized by some as unseemly amid a campaign that focuses on economic equality. Tuesday, for example, she attended an event in the Hamptons that raised more than $2.5 million from 10 donors who each gave at least $250,000.

A far riskier gamble faces Peña Nieto, who extended invitations this month to both Trump and Clinton. Trump and Peña Nieto are extremely unpopular in Mexico, and news that the GOP candidate was arriving Wednesday puzzled and infuriated Mexicans across all political lines.

The Mexican president may hope his hosting of such a high-profile luminary will distract Mexicans from the raft of scandals crippling his government, including massacres by security forces, economic slowdown, rampant corruption at the highest levels of his administration and, most recently, revelations that Peña Nieto plagiarized a good portion of his law-degree thesis.

But turning to someone so reviled as Trump does not seem like the kind of distraction the Mexican president needs. Peña Nieto, more than halfway through his term and polling at historically low approval ratings, portrayed the meeting as a diplomatic opportunity that will allow him to pitch to Trump the importance of the NAFTA trade deal and the free flow of remittances, money that Mexicans working in the U.S. send home — and which Trump has threatened to use as blackmail to make Mexico pay for his border wall.

Because the meeting was being held in private, it is unclear how the Mexican government can take advantage of the talks, though. And Peña Nieto is not known for a willingness to be confrontational nor to possess the authoritative rigor to take on the likes of Trump.

“There are no benefits to gain from this visit,” said Luis Rubio, head of a Mexican think tank and a fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “The best you can hope for is that there will be a private message [that Trump] doesn’t mean harm and will fix it after he’s elected. I don’t see any upside emanating from this.”

Respected Mexican historian Enrique Krauze called the invitation a “historic error.” “You don’t appease tyrants; you confront them,” Krauze said via Twitter.

A small group of protesters gathered at Mexico City’s Plaza del Angel to register their displeasure with Trump. Several held signs that said simply: “Go home.”

Mexico City’s local parliament declared Trump a persona non grata, and opposition parties attacked Peña Nieto for allowing himself to be “used” by Trump’s base political machinations.

Even more dangerous, several analysts said, is that Trump will make nice in Mexico, then return to the campaign trail and to his divisive rhetoric, perhaps saying he had gone to “lecture” Mexicans and tell them what he expected of them.