Can Democrats leverage Trump's legal problems in the midterm election or will they overreach?

“What the polling shows is it doesn’t matter if you are Republican, a Democrat or an independent, people don’t like corruption in Washington,” said Rep. Ted Lieu of Los Angeles, a vice chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “There is a stunning amount of criminal activity in this administration. … In any other era in America, we would be having immediate congressional hearings on potential campaign finance violations by the president of the United States. The fact that is not happening shows how out of touch the Republicans are with the American people and the actual facts of what is happening.”