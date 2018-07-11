Trump opens NATO summit with blast at allies, accuses Germany over ties to Russia

President Trump kicked off his two-day visit with NATO allies by doing exactly what many of them feared, worsening tensions within the alliance by claiming that Germany, a bulwark of the transatlantic democratic order, "is totally controlled by" and "captive to Russia."
Trump, who often goes on the attack by accusing someone of behavior he has been accused of, irked allies last month by suggesting that Russia should be readmitted to the G-7, and is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. He began a series of meetings with NATO leaders here Wednesday by suggesting during a welcome breakfast that a natural gas pipeline project has made Germany subservient to Russia.
He did not name the project, but appeared to be referring to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would transport Russian gas to Germany's Baltic coast and dramatically increase the amount of gas Russia is able to export directly to Germany. The U.S. and some European Union countries oppose the project.
“Germany is totally controlled by Russia,” Trump said. “You tell me if that’s appropriate because I think it’s not.”
Trump’s posture toward close allies has been remarkably confrontational, especially in comparison to his more conciliatory approach to adversaries, including Russia and North Korea.
In Wednesday’s remarks, he called the potential for increased German reliance on Russia's natural gas a "very bad thing for NATO. “I think we have to talk to Germany about it,” the president continued. He is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later Wednesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who hosted the breakfast, pushed back on Trump's claim, stating that “there are sometimes differences and different views” between allies but acknowledged that this was “one issue where allies disagree.”
Attempting to refocus the conversation on the broader importance of NATO, Stoltenberg said that "despite differences,” the alliance is an essential pillar of the post-World War II era for democratic countries “to protect and defend each other.”
Even before Trump's comments about Germany, leaders of the allied governments arrived in Brussels nervous about the American president's oft-stated ambivalence toward NATO and his repeated demands that they increase their share of military spending to relieve some of the burden on the U.S.
He continued to hammer that point at the breakfast, stating that the situation is "not fair" to American taxpayers. "But we will make it fair," he said.
Trump, who has been pushing NATO members to reach their agreed-to goal of spending 2% of their gross domestic products on national defense by 2024, expressed confidence in his own ability to force them to make progress in that direction.
“They will spend more,” he said. “I have great confidence they'll be spending more.”
Trump's repeated claim that NATO members are freeloading off the U.S. is misguided — greater spending by Europe would not necessarily lead to less spending by the U.S. But his repeated complaints have already helped sway a portion of American public opinion against the alliance that has cemented the transatlantic democratic order for more than 70 years. Backing for NATO has declined among Trump’s supporters.
The goal of achieving a military budget that is 2% of each country’s GDP does not equate to a payment to NATO or the U.S.
Stoltenberg did credit Trump with spurring NATO countries to boost defense spending, noting that Europe and Canada are projected to spend $266 billion more by 2024, marking the largest increase in a generation.
The increase, he told Trump, was in part "because of your leadership." Many of the plans for increased spending were developed before Trump appeared on the scene.
Trump expressed "great confidence" in Stoltenberg but called the recent $40-billion commitment since the last NATO meeting a “step, but it's a very small step.”