Donald Trump finally concedes that President Obama was born in the U.S. after years of promoting conspiracy theory

Donald Trump, who for years has stoked unfounded conspiracies about President Obama’s birthplace, said Friday that he is now convinced the president is an American-born citizen.

"President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period. Now we all want to get back to making America strong and great again." he said, then walked off stage after a 30-minute event consisting mostly of praise for him from veterans and Medal of Honor recipients.

He also incorrectly blamed Hillary Clinton for fueling the birther controversy. No evidence exists that Clinton or her 2008 campaign team, when she ran against Obama in a prolonged fight for the Democratic nomination, did so.

Trump was under increasing pressure to distance himself from the controversy, which helped fuel his rise but also aligned him with white nationalists and alienated many mainstream voters. Trump refused to concede that Obama was a natural-born American as recently as Thursday, and was actively promoting the theory as recently as 2014.

Election 2016 | Live coverage on Trail Guide | Sign up for the newsletter | The race to 270

But in his terse statement Friday, Trump did not apologize for the years he spent inflaming the issue or explain how or when he came to change his mind. Instead, he made his statement and abruptly left to take photographers on a tour of his new hotel, ignoring reporters’ questions after claiming credit for resolving the problem.

“What a liar,” Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, the top Democrat in the Senate, said in a CNN interview shortly after Trump’s announcement. “He is just such a phony.”

The staging of his announcement, like so much of the campaign, was unusually promotional for such a serious issue. Trump gave the statement in the Presidential Ballroom, a gold and neon-accented venue with several hanging chandeliers in new hotel blocks from the White House, and said on Fox Business News earlier in the day that he did not yet want to answer a question about Obama’s birthplace because he “wanted to keep the suspense going.”

“Nice hotel!" Trump exclaimed, taking the stage.

Trump was the most prominent person to promote the fringe view that Obama was not born in the U.S., which has been repeatedly debunked. In 2012, Trump offered to donate $5 million if Obama would produce records related to his citizenship. Long after others had stopped pressing the case, Trump continued.

“The president should come clean,” Trump said on Irish television in 2014, a clip unearthed by BuzzFeed late Thursday, refusing to accept that Obama’s Hawaii birth certificate was genuine proof. “A lot of people feel it wasn’t a proper certificate.”

Clinton, speaking just before Trump to an African American women’s group in Washington, accused Trump of “feeding the worst impulses” of bigotry with his campaign.

“We know who Donald is. For five years he has led the birther movement to delegitimize the first black president,” she said. “His campaign was founded on this lie. There is no erasing it in history.”

Obama, speaking from the Oval Office on Friday morning, appeared disdainful.

“I was pretty confident about where I was born,” he said. “I think most people were as well, and I would hope that a presidential election reflects more serious issues.”

Protesters rallied outside Trump's hotel, joined by Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), who said Trump needs to end his birtherism campaign.

"It's time for him to stop delegitimizing this president," she said.

Caption Trumpisms: Say it, repeat it, say it again Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Trumpisms: A look at one of Trump's most common speech patterns. Say it, repeat it, say it again. Caption The ultimate side-by-side convention comparison of Clinton and Trump on the issues An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions. An examination of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's convention acceptance speeches and how they line up on several key issues. Full coverage at latimes.com/conventions.

Twitter: @lisamascaro @noahbierman

'Believe me': People say Trump's language is affecting political discourse 'bigly'

Donald Trump revises his economic plan but leaves many questions unanswered

Top Clinton Foundation donor who was denied entry into the U.S. fires back with a lawsuit