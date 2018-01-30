Trump's first State of the Union address: Some things to look for

Pinocchios and pants-on-fire: Professional fact-checkers agree: Trump has told more falsehoods than any president before him. State of the Union speeches normally are well-vetted, unlike Trump's tweets and off-the-cuff remarks. Yet the president, with staff acquiescence if not encouragement, routinely says things that have been widely debunked. Even official White House releases call the recent tax cuts the biggest in history — and Trump might well do so again in this address. They're not. Tax cuts under Reagan, Bush and Obama all were larger.