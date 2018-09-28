A promise Trump can't keep? His window to 'build the wall' is closing

Congress has given the administration about $1.7 billion for barrier construction since last year, enough for more than 100 miles of projects in places such as San Diego and El Paso. Trump and his officials at the Department of Homeland Security like to refer to them as walls while Democrats pointedly call them fences. The structures actually are something in between, given that they are made of thick steel and range as high as 30 feet, but are not solid — more like closely spaced poles.