Trump suggests Woodward book bombshells 'could be just made up'

Earlier Tuesday, the Post also posted online a transcript and audio recording of Trump’s 11-minute conversation with Woodward three weeks ago, in which the president claims that he never knew the author wanted to speak to him for the book. Woodward told Trump that he’d placed his request with “about six” people, including senior advisor Kellyanne Conway. Trump put Conway on the phone, and she confirmed that Woodward had asked her over lunch for an interview with the president.