Virginia congressman announces he is an alcoholic and will not seek reelection

"Not for fear of losing or for lack of love for our great nation, today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection," he said as the camera rolled. "Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be. My devotion to the ideals and beliefs in America has not wavered, but my commitment to be the best husband, father and friend means addressing the only truth I've been hereto for unwilling to tell. God has blessed America and he's blessed me. I am not dying. I am starting anew with work and dedication. Great things can be done. This isn't an ending for me or my values of service to my fellow man. It's just a new beginning."