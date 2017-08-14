Trump condemns racist groups for deadly Virginia violence after days of criticism for failing to do so

President Trump on Monday answered two days of bipartisan furor over his initial response to deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., with a statement for the first time explicitly blaming white supremacists for the “racist violence” over the weekend.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," the president said in a brief statement, reading from a teleprompter at the White House.

"To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered," Trump said.

The president’s statement was a hastily arranged do-over that implicitly acknowledged the need to stanch the self-inflicted damage his first reaction had caused him and his administration. Criticism and outrage had continued to build, including among Republicans, to Trump’s Saturday remarks blaming “many sides,” in effect lumping together for fault the anti-racism counter-protesters with the gun-wielding white supremacy groups Trump declined to name.

The episode has emerged as another defining moment in the young Trump presidency, one in which critics across the political spectrum faulted the president for failing to lead with moral clarity to unify the country amid civil strife. Trump’s initial remarks had prompted stalwart conservatives such as Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch to distance themselves or rebuke the president outright, while the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer all but called the president a kindred spirit, praising him for saying “nothing specific against us.”

As candidate and president, Trump has often demanded that incidents of crime by Muslims be called out by the name “radical Islamic terrorism.” Yet, for at least 48 hours, he would not name the racist groups culpable in Charlottesville.

Adding to the pressure for the White House, just ahead of the president’s scripted comments, a Virginia judge in Charlottesville declined to set bail for alleged Nazi sympathizer James Alex Fields Jr. , 20, of Ohio, who is charged with murdering a woman and injuring at least 19 people by intentionally plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and pedestrians Saturday.

Even before he belatedly spoke against the white nationalists, however, Trump drew more criticism for a tweet early Monday in which he attacked the African American chief executive of the pharmaceutical company Merck, Kenneth C. Frazier, within an hour of Frazier’s resignation from a White House manufacturing council to protest Trump's initial failure to explicitly condemn the racists in Charlottesville.

The president had told reporters on Friday that he’d hold a “pretty big press conference on Monday,” but after the weekend’s events no news conference was on his official Monday schedule. Instead, by midmorning the White House circulated word that Trump would make a statement on Charlottesville.

Once he came to the lectern with the presidential seal, the president first took some time to extol his administration as he often does for various economic gains. After segueing to roughly two minutes of remarks denouncing the hate groups, Trump pivoted and left, ignoring reporters’ shouted questions as he had Saturday, including several asking whether he regretted his delay in specifically blaming the racists.

Before his public statement, Trump met privately with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and new FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to discuss the civil rights investigation of the two days of chaos in Charlottesville that the Justice Department announced late Saturday.

Trump seemed eager to put the matter behind him. During an unrelated announcement on trade later in the day, a reporter asked why he had taken two days to condemn the hate groups by name. “They’ve been condemned. They have been condemned,” Trump snapped.

When asked about the canceled news conference, Trump insisted he had already held one, and then, when the reporter persisted, Trump labeled him “fake news” as he strode from the room.

After his Saturday statement, Trump continued to tweet through the weekend and into Monday, mostly on other subjects; those referring to Charlottesville did not denounce or even refer to white nationalists.

Yet on Monday the president quickly attacked Merck’s chief executive after the company announced that Frazier had resigned from the president's advisory council on manufacturing. Its statement said, “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Frazier said he felt “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump responded on Twitter less than an hour after Merck posted Frazier’s statement: “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” He attacked Merck a second time on Twitter on Monday evening, citing it for sending jobs overseas and high prices.

On social media, many critics noted the contrast between Trump’s quick condemnation of Frazier and his failure — to that point — to denounce racist groups by name. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights said Trump “proves again he's capable of immediate and personal condemnation. Why not for white supremacists?”

In New York, where Trump planned to spend the night in his first stay in Trump Tower as president, protesters converged for blocks around the high-rise, shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."