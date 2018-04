Confusion over 'independent' voters in California prompts redesign of voter registration card

While California's top-two primary has made state and congressional elections open to all voters — thus muting the impact of registration mistakes — presidential primaries still limit participation based on a voter's affiliation. The new registration forms are part of a broader series of changes that election officials hope will avoid a repeat of prior problems by the time the California presidential primary is held two years from now. Those changes include a new law that will allow voters to register and make changes to their partisan affiliation on election day.