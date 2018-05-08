Candidates to take the stage for the most pivotal debate in the California governor's race

With California's 2018 race for governor barreling toward the June 5 primary, Tuesday night's televised debate in San Jose is primed to be the most contentious and consequential face-off of the campaign.
Democrat Gavin Newsom takes the stage as the clear front-runner, making him the ripest target. But the real battle will be between the three candidates within reach of second place — rival Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa and Republicans John Cox and Travis Allen.
Over the past few months, all three have hovered around each other in the polls while state Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delanie Eastin have lagged behind. A second-place finish in the primary is all that's needed to win a ticket to the November general election under California's top-two primary system.
Tuesday night's 90-minute debate will likely be the last among all the top candidates before the primary, raising the stakes even higher. The 6:30 p.m. forum is being held at the California Theater in San Jose, and will be moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC's Meet the Press.
"A lot of California voters have not been paying attention at all yet. This about the time that voters start perking up their ears." San Jose State political scientist Melinda Jackson said. "Newsom, as the front-runner, obviously has the most to lose. Whoever is leading in the polls becomes the punching bag."
Debates are one of the few times when voters can size up the candidates side-by-side, seeing firsthand if candidates are more down-to-earth than aloof, or hard-wired on the issues as opposed to politically slippery. Jackson expects the debate to get heated at times, but said any candidate who goes on the attack runs the risk of coming off "too aggressive and unfair."
"It could backlash," Jackson said. "But they do have a lot of material to work with."
The candidates face a predicament — while there are 19 million registered voters in the state, most will see or read about fireworks in the debate on local news or in the newspaper rather than watching the entire 90-minute face-off. And with six candidates on the stage and just 60 seconds to answer questions, there will be little time for thoughtful responses or analysis. The debate could hew closely to the 2016 GOP presidential primary debates, where each politician scrambled for airtime as they tried to land at least one headline-grabbing blow. And they most frequently turned to attacks on their fellow candidates.
In the gubernatorial debate, the candidate most likely to be the focus of those attacks is Newsom, who is dominating both polling and fundraising. The lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor has not participated in a debate in more than a month. When he took part in previous gubernatorial match-ups, Newsom took fire from all sides.
On Tuesday night, expect his rivals to tee off on the riches he made while in office, his personal life and how he has spent his time as the state's lieutenant governor for the past seven years.
Newsom will almost certainly tout his efforts on causes important to liberal voters, notably same-sex marriage, gun control and universal healthcare, all subjects of his television ads. A key question is how he responds to the attacks fired his way — if he is thin-skinned or lashes out — or if he makes an unforced error.
Clashes between Newsom and Villaraigosa generated the most heat in earlier debates. At a UCLA forum in January, Newsom accused Villaraigosa of cashing in on his years as Los Angeles mayor by working as a "shill" for Herbalife, a nutritional supplement company that was fined $200 million by the Federal Trade Commission for unfair trade and deceptive practices. Meanwhile, Villaraigosa painted Newsom as a spoiled millionaire, flush with cash from wineries and a cache of silver bars, and questioned how he got wealthy while mayor of San Francisco.
Both have come under attack for their past affairs, politically damaging chapters of their lives being revisited following the dawn of the #MeToo movement.
Allen has chided Newsom and Villaraigosa on the debate stage, and an independent political committee backing Cox is going after the two Democrats with ads airing on Fox News. Both Republicans have criticized Newsom for having an affair with a woman on his staff in 2005 while he served as mayor of San Francisco, and have blasted Villaraigosa for having an extramarital affair with a television reporter in 2007 while he was mayor of Los Angeles. Allen also has been accused of sexual harassment. According to legislative records released in January, a staff member alleged that Allen made it "a practice of being unnecessarily close to her," such as touching her foot with his underneath a table during a meeting.
But the two Republican candidates are also likely to go after each other, partly because each hopes to consolidate the GOP vote behind his candidacy to increase the likelihood of winning a spot in the top two in June.
The animus between Allen and Cox was on full view during the California Republican Party convention this past weekend. Delegates did not agree on endorsing one of the candidates, leading to fears that splintering among GOP voters could result in neither advancing to the general election. Tonight's debate offers the best and perhaps final opportunity for either man to make a mark.
Among the Democrats, Chiang is perhaps the candidate with the most to gain in Tuesday's debate. He was once seen as the dark horse of the Democratic field but his campaign never really ignited. A poll released in April by the Public Policy Institute of California put him in fourth place, favored by just 7% of likely voters.
Perhaps as a result, Chiang's campaign has gotten more combative, ripping Villaraigosa for accepting donations from an attorney on Bill Cosby's legal team, hitting Newsom for flip-flopping on single-payer healthcare and both for their records as mayor. But those attacks have largely come from Chiang's staff — not him — something that could change Tuesday night.
In past debates, the biggest policy flashpoint on policy has been whether California should enact its own government-sponsored single-payer healthcare system. Newsom and Eastin both support the idea, while Villaraigosa and Chiang have expressed concerns about whether the state can afford such a vast new program. Cox and Allen have criticized the idea as a government boondoggle.
That divide is expected to flare up again on the debate stage, along with a heavy dose of President Trump-bashing by the Democrats and Trump reverence by the Republicans.
Twitter: @philwillon
