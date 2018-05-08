Candidates to take the stage for the most pivotal debate in the California governor's race

Allen has chided Newsom and Villaraigosa on the debate stage, and an independent political committee backing Cox is going after the two Democrats with ads airing on Fox News. Both Republicans have criticized Newsom for having an affair with a woman on his staff in 2005 while he served as mayor of San Francisco, and have blasted Villaraigosa for having an extramarital affair with a television reporter in 2007 while he was mayor of Los Angeles. Allen also has been accused of sexual harassment. According to legislative records released in January, a staff member alleged that Allen made it "a practice of being unnecessarily close to her," such as touching her foot with his underneath a table during a meeting.