California's major political parties feared the top-two primary but emerged as powerful as before

If Democrats dominate in November, the 2018 primary may have done little to change the perception that California is solidly blue on the political map. Grumblings about the rules of the top-two system will fade until 2020 rolls around. And ultimately, the major political parties will be faced with the same dilemma that kept them from trying to scrap the rules in 2018: If they want voters to revamp the rules, what else are they willing to give them in return?