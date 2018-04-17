Despite Trump's complaints, Gov. Brown predicts compromise in National Guard dispute

Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday downplayed a confrontation with President Trump over deploying the California National Guard to the Mexican border even as the president accused the governor of blocking the effort.

Last week, Brown agreed to send 400 members of the Guard to help along the border, but he set specific terms on what the guardsmen would be allowed to do, stipulating that they would not help with immigration enforcement or building a wall along the border.

Administration officials indicated Monday that they don’t believe Brown, a Democrat, is fully committing to the administration’s request to send the National Guard to the border. The Republican governors of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona all pledged assistance without such restrictions early last week.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump blamed Brown for failing to reach an agreement with the administration, saying Brown and the state “are not looking for safety and security along their very porous border,” and that crime would increase.

Brown said he didn’t see the president’s tweet, which was posted shortly before the governor’s speech at the National Press Club began Tuesday morning. But Brown, who has frequently clashed with Trump over immigration and environmental issues, said he still expects the California National Guard to reach a compromise with the federal government that also adheres to the limitations outlined in his letter.

“The number, it could be two or four hundred, that’s being worked out. There’s very good communication between California’s National Guard and the National Guard headquarters,” Brown said. “I think we’re pretty close to an agreement.”

But Brown also didn’t back away from his restrictions on what the Guard would be allowed to do.

“Trying to stop drug smuggling, human tracking and guns going to Mexico to the cartels, that sounds to me like fighting crime,” Brown said. “Trying to catch some desperate mothers and children, unaccompanied minors coming from Central America? That sounds like something else.”

California has repeatedly pushed back on the Trump administration’s increased immigration enforcement efforts, including passing three laws that vastly limit whom state and local law enforcement agencies can hold, question and transfer at the request of federal immigration authorities.

A handful of states and the Trump administration have filed a lawsuit over California's so-called sanctuary laws. They argue the laws interfere with or block federal immigration enforcement efforts in order to protect people in the U.S. illegally, and violate the Constitution's supremacy clause, which makes state law subordinate to federal law.

Several Orange County cities have passed resolutions opposing the laws in recent weeks and are weighing joining the lawsuit.

Brown acknowledged the different opinions on the laws and said he aimed for a “measured” response to the increased enforcement.

“We’ll see what the judges say and if the cities want to come in [to the legal fight], that’s fine. But look. let’s be honest, there’s a lot of politics in this, on all sides. I tried to carve a path down the middle to respect our immigrants, to respect our borders and to respect our laws,” he said.

The sanctuary laws put California even more squarely in the administration’s cross hairs, and immigration officials have increased raids at farms and businesses across the state. Brown said the increased enforcement is affecting the state’s economy, with millions of people fearing to go to work.

"They’ve become integrated into our economy and they’re doing important work picking food, working in restaurants, working construction … so to scare the hell out of them, put them on the run as it were, that is very disruptive to the economy,” Brown said. “This is not human, it’s not decent and it’s completely unproductive.”

