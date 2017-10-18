California Senate leader Kevin de León kicks off U.S. Senate campaign in Los Angeles

Democratic state Senate leader Kevin de León held his first official campaign event Wednesday and went right to his core criticism of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein ahead of what promises to be a bitter and expensive battle.

“We are living in unique times, facing unprecedented challenges that require new ideas and new energy,” he told a crowd of more than 100 supporters. “The D.C. playbook is obsolete.”

The event, held at a community college in downtown Los Angeles, payed homage to De León’s humble upbringing and alluded to chief complaints De León has had about Feinstein, who at 84 is making her sixth run for Senate.

De León played on the themes of change and bold action that he’s embraced as a leader of California’s resistance to President Trump.

“We can no longer afford to be polite or patient…. We can’t cross our fingers and hope that Trump can learn and change,” De León said, referencing comments Feinstein made about the president in August at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club. “Now is the time for a senator who is willing to stand up and be heard, not from the sidelines, but loud and proud from the front lines.”

Supporters, many of them sporting purple shirts from the SEIU United Service Workers West union, replied in Spanish with chants of “We’re in the fight!” and “Kevin de León is a champion!”

De León announced his challenge Sunday in a campaign video and an email to supporters in which he promised to fight a Trump administration that “wages war on our people and our progress.”

Their intraparty battle promises to be a study in contrasts.

Feinstein, a member of the Democratic old guard who has been in office since 1992, is known as a cautious consensus-seeker and was criticized by members of her own party when she urged “patience” with Trump.

De León, part of the party’s ambitious younger generation, has taken center stage in Sacramento as a leader of California’s “resistance” against the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, climate change and education.

De León sought to highlight those differences, talking about how he was raised by a single mother with a third-grade education who made ends meet by cleaning houses.

“I saw how distant success can feel when you look and talk differently and don’t even speak the same language,” De León told his supporters, who included half a dozen of his legislative colleagues.

Speaking to reporters afterward, De León remarked that he doesn’t have the “ability to pick up a pen and write myself a personal check…. That is the contrast in this campaign, from someone who is a billionaire, to someone who grew up in the most humble neighborhoods in California.”

State Sen. Toni Atkins, who was among De León’s colleagues in the crowd, said Feinstein’s work over the past 25 years “can’t be questioned.”

“But we are in a new day and a new time, and I think Kevin de León has shown the leadership to actually move an agenda forward,” Atkins said. “He’s got a good story for California, and he’s got a good story for our place in history, and I think that’s going to resonate.”

CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says he filed the suit separately instead of joining one already filed by 15 other states because the state and its economy will be especially harmed by the decision. (Sept. 11, 2017) CAPTION President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. President Trump moved Thursday to scale back rules on health insurance across the country in the administration’s most ambitious effort to date to use its regulatory powers to undermine the Affordable Care Act. CAPTION In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. In a statement Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning. CAPTION George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. George Clooney and Julianne Moore talk about the importance of art and politics during their visit to the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. Clooney directed Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac in the comedy "Suburbicon," which is screening at the festival. Between its comic bits about crimes gone wrong, the film takes a critical look at white privilege in 1950s America. CAPTION Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program. Mayor Garcetti responds to Trump administration ending DACA program.

christine.maiduc@latimes.com

For more on California politics, follow @cmaiduc.

ALSO

California Senate leader Kevin de León announces he will challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California's feverish political moment creates opportunity for a Feinstein challenge — or a few

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's considering Senate bid of his own

Super PAC forms to back Kevin De León over Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Senate race

Updates on California politics