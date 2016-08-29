Essential Politics: The Clintons and the Nigerian billionaire

A Nigerian billionaire and a famed basketball player drew the most attention on the presidential campaign trail over the weekend.

Welcome to Essential Politics, in what might be the final quiet week of this election.

On the front page of the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, Joseph Tanfani introduced readers to the global philanthropy of Gilbert Chagoury, one of Africa’s richest men, and his ties to the Clinton family dating back to the 1990s. This is a man whose name is on a gallery at the Louvre and a medical school in Lebanon, who owns a seven-bedroom hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, and who has a high-level network of friends from Washington to Lebanon to the Vatican, where he serves as an ambassador for the tiny island nation of St. Lucia.

Over the years Chagoury has been writing large checks, including a contribution of at least $1 million to the Clinton Foundation.

From Tanfani’s story:

By the time Hillary Clinton became secretary of State, the relationship was strong enough for Bill Clinton’s closest aide to push for Chagoury to get access to top diplomats, and the agency began exploring a deal, still under consideration, to build a consulate on Chagoury family land in Lagos, Nigeria.

But even as those talks were underway, bureaucrats in other arms of the State Department were examining accusations that Chagoury had unsavory affiliations, stemming from his activities and friendships in Lebanon. After a review, Chagoury was refused a visa to enter the U.S. last year.

We also posted in full the billionaire’s detailed response to the investigation. He says, in part, he can’t understand what all the fuss over the foundation is about.

Another big story this weekend happened as Donald Trump was criticized for his comments about the murder of Chicago Bulls player Dwyane Wade’s sister, after he linked the tragedy to his recent push attempting to win over black voters by highlighting urban plight. "Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!" he tweeted when acknowledging the shooting. The dustup continued into the weekend.

In Iowa, Trump returned to tough immigration talk, telling the crowd at Sen. Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride that when it comes to "criminal illegal immigrants … We’re going to get rid of these people."

The GOP nominee plans a speech on immigration Wednesday.

TROUBLE IN TEXAS

Molly Hennessy-Fiske takes readers to Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, where freshman Republican Rep. Will Hurd is trying to outperform Trump and save his seat while Democrats consider his turf part of their best-case scenario attempts to win back control of the U.S. House.

For former Rep. Pete Gallego, attempting to win back his seat, he tries to talk about issues that matter to residents of the sprawling West Texas district. But the Democrat finds there’s one focus when he goes out to speak with voters: "The No. 1 local issue is Donald Trump."

MARK LENO: ‘I FIGHT FOR THE UNDERDOG’

This week marks the final days in the Legislature for a number of powerful lawmakers whom term limits are sending back home. Few have been as prominent on more issues than San Francisco Democrat Sen. Mark Leno, a fierce advocate on everything from LGBT issues to state budget priorities and beyond.

John Myers takes a closer look at Leno’s long record in Sacramento and how a rabbinical school dropout ended up being one of California’s most impactful lawmakers of the last decade.

THE STATE’S ENERGY REGULATOR CAN STILL HAVE PRIVATE MEETINGS WITH ENERGY COMPANIES

Under a major deal between Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers to overhaul the state’s scandal-ridden utility regulator, private communications between California Public Utilities Commission officials and energy companies will get more transparent.

But some advocates and observers are worrying that the new restrictions don’t go far enough, Liam Dillon reports. One consultant said that because even small decisions could lead to tens of millions of dollars in profit for energy companies, the entire practice should be banned.

One bill that’s part of the overhaul got sent to Brown’s desk last week.