Essential Politics: The doctors have spoken

Hillary Clinton’s cholesterol: 189.

Clinton’s blueprint to provide mental health care: 13 pages.

After Nov. 8 has come and gone, what number will matter more?

The Democratic nominee’s total cholesterol, as reported Wednesday by her doctor, falls in the under 200 “desirable” category.

Donald Trump’s physician hasn’t released his cholesterol figure, but the Republican nominee taped a show with Dr. Oz airing today that could answer the question. A promo suggested he walked through a series of tests taken last week and confessed his doctor wants him to lose 15 or 20 pounds.

It took a while, but health has suddenly vaulted to prominence in the race between the oldest pair of presidential nominees in history, Noah Bierman and Evan Halper report for today’s front page. And both nominees reacted as they typically do — Trump with the misdirection, flair and controversy of a reality-television reveal, and Clinton with a document release Wednesday after days of growing demands. Neither has circulated the type of detailed and extensive medical records that voters have come to expect in a modern campaign.

Amid this news, we also explored how Clinton has enough policy to fill a book (including those 13 pages of mental health plans), while Trump has presented the barest of outlines for most of his governing agenda.

What will voters care about most when it comes time to make a choice?

A CHANGE IN POLICY

Bill and Chelsea Clinton would step down from the Clinton Foundation's flagship health project if Hillary Clinton is elected, the group announced Wednesday.

THE OTHER CLINTON HITS THE ROAD

Bill Clinton’s record stumping for his wife has been mixed, and sometimes he's generated more controversy than votes. But the former president came in handy this week when Hillary Clinton was sidelined by pneumonia. He flew to Los Angeles to attend fundraisers on her behalf, and he received the full celebrity treatment on Tuesday at a trendy coffee shop.

The candidate’s husband was in the Las Vegas area on Wednesday, filling in at a community college where she was scheduled to speak. Chris Megerian reports that he brushed off dust-ups that have dogged her campaign and urged voters to abandon the “road rage” that he said has made Trump seem appealing.

Many of the students at the school are black or Latino. Although not all of them were enthusiastic about voting for the Democratic nominee, a few said they viewed Trump as dangerous.

Check our daily USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times tracking poll at the top of the politics page.

MAJORITY OF CALIFORNIANS WANT PORN STARS TO WEAR CONDOMS

Should porn actors be forced to wear condoms when they shoot sex scenes? Per the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll conducted by SurveyMonkey, 55% of voters would back Proposition 60, while 32% said they would vote against the statewide measure and 13% had no answer, Javier Panzar reports. The measure is the work of Michael Weinstein of the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. It is opposed by both state Republican and Democratic parties as well as the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and AIDS Project Los Angeles.

Interested in the 17 ballot measures? We're covering them closely on our Essential Politics news feed.

DRUMMING UP SUPPORT FOR EXPANDED HEALTH INSURANCE

As California prepares its application asking the federal government to allow immigrants in the country illegally to purchase health insurance through a state exchange, state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) was in Washington to meet with federal officials, including Republicans in the state's congressional delegation, to drum up support for the idea, Sarah Wire reports.

If approved, California would be the first state in the country to ask for a waiver to the section of the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act that prohibits people not in the country legally from purchasing insurance on the exchanges.

