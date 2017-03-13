Essential Politics: Who will be most affected by GOP health plan?

Who would be hardest hit by Republican's health care proposal? People who voted for President Trump.

Noam Levey broke down county-level voting and tax credit data and found that lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country stand to lose the most in federal healthcare aid under the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

His analysis found that 68 of the 70 counties where people would suffer the largest losses supported Trump in November.

I'm Sarah Wire, and I cover the California delegation in Congress.

This week expect attention to stay focused on the Republican health plan, as Congress and the rest of us are expected to get a first glimpse at the Congressional Budget Office's estimate of what the plan will cost and how many Americans the bill might affect.

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said he expects "nobody will be worse off financially" under the plan.

Conservatives in the Senate say the Republican plan does not go far enough to distinguish itself from the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which Republicans have spent the last eight years pledging to repeal.

WIRETAPPING CLAIMS UPDATE

Congressional pressure — some from the Republican side of the aisle — is mounting over Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped on President Obama's orders during last year's presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said it was incumbent on Trump to "clear this up," and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) said Trump's claim will need to be investigated openly.

Other Republicans pointed to former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper's assertion last week that no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign was found under his watch.

SOCIAL MEDIA VETTING FOR IMMIGRANTS

Pilot programs designed to search the social media accounts of visa applicants to look for signs of radicalization failed to measure the effectiveness of such efforts, according to a watchdog report released Friday.

The Trump administration plans to vastly expand such social media searches of visa applicants, but Brian Bennett reports that though the Department of Homeland Security tested the idea during the Obama administration, it did not track whether officers successfully linked accounts to applicants or determined whether posts should be grounds for blocking admission to the U.S., the agency's inspector general found.

A PATH TO DEBT-FREE COLLEGE?

California Assembly Democrats are wading into the college affordability debate with a new proposal that aims to tackle costs beyond tuition that are forcing students to take out loans.

The plan would build upon California's existing higher education assistance for students in the CSU and UC systems. It would also make community colleges tuition-free for full-time students' first year. Melanie Mason and Teresa Watanabe have an advance look at the measure.

SANCTUARY STATE SPLIT

Law enforcement leaders across the state are torn on proposed legislation in the state Senate that would ban law enforcement agencies from using resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

Jazmine Ulloa has the story on the reaction to the legislation, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) in response to Trump's executive orders on immigration, one of which pledged to cut federal dollars from so-called sanctuary cities that limit the cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The bill is set for its next legislative hearing today.

ANOTHER CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR?

David Hadley, a Republican and former assemblyman from Manhattan Beach, opened an exploratory committee for a possible run for governor Friday.